Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $16.59 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,418,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,948,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.99. 57,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.61.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

