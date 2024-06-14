Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

NYSE BIO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,054. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

