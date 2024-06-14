Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,244,000 after acquiring an additional 383,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 551,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,586. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

