Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $18,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,214,000 after buying an additional 251,773 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,639. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

