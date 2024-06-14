Winslow Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Moelis & Company worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.32 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

