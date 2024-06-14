WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.