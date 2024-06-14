WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

