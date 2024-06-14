Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.17.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $4,545,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,126,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

