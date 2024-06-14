Workiva (NYSE:WK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WK. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

WK stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

