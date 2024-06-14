Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after buying an additional 190,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 531,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 506,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

