Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Xerox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xerox Price Performance
Shares of Xerox stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
