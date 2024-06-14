Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.