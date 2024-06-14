Zacks Research Comments on PPL Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 12.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

