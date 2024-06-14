Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

