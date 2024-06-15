10,328 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.8 %

BBVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,734. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.