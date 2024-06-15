14,947 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 6,635,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

