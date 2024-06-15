1,526 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.



Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 232,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,750. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $313.08.



The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

