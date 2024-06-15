2,388 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $6.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,680,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

