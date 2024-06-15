31,577 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,706,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. 1,143,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,131. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

