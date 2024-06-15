33,266 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 555,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,745. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

