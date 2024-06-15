345 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,131,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. 976,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

