3,458 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 2,854,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
