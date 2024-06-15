3,477 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. 2,508,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

