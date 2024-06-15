4,089 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.35. 1,936,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,158. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.