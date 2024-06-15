4,400 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $436,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,036 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
MLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 114,445 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
