670 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,225.4% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 64,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,953. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.37. The stock had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

