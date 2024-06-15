9,323 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 516,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

