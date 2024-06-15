AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $168.59. 4,377,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

