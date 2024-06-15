Abel Hall LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. 13,313,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

