Abel Hall LLC Buys New Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:GSAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 2,018,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

