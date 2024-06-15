Abel Hall LLC Invests $279,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $343.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

