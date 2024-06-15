Abel Hall LLC Purchases Shares of 927 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 802,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.55 and its 200-day moving average is $506.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.