Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.12

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as high as C$17.76. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 2,424 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$299.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of C$28.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

