Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $253.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000749 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

