Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 101.4% in May

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACHL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Featured Articles

