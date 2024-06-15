Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.