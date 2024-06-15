Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.35.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

