Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akanda Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AKAN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Akanda has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

