Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 79,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

