Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 79,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.