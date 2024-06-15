ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

