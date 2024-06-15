Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$47,960.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, John David Wright sold 2,200 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$9,901.98.

On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at C$4.46 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

