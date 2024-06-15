Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,839 shares of company stock worth $566,947 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

