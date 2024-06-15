American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $99,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,229. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.