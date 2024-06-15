American International Group Inc. Has $20.54 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

CSL traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.30. 293,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,961. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.58 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

