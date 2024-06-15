American International Group Inc. Has $22.86 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

ICE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.67. 1,515,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

