American International Group Inc. Sells 12,503 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,001,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $16,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,301,000 after buying an additional 1,177,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,028,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after buying an additional 411,073 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 7,338,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

