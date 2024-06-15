American International Group Inc. Sells 4,867 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Reliance worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $277.09. The company had a trading volume of 423,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.18 and its 200 day moving average is $299.34.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

