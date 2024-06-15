American International Group Inc. Sells 52,697 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.53. 29,461,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

