American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $15,434,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

