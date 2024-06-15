AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMSF

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 36.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.4 %

AMSF stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.