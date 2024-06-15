Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $19.92. Ames National shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 9,788 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Ames National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ames National

Ames National Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ames National by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.