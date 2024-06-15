Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.